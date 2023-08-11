US-NEWS-BIDEN-VETERANS-HEALTHCARE-1-LA (copy)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs S. 3373, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, into law during an event in the East Room of the White House in August 2022 in Washington, D.C. The bill expanded access to Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for toxic exposed veterans and their survivors, increased research related to toxic exposures, and provided the VA with more resources to serve veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service have a few more days to apply for new benefits after the Department of Veterans Affairs extended a deadline to Monday, following website problems caused by a last-minute surge of applications.

The department made the announcement late Wednesday, which was the original deadline to file a disability claim and receive a full year of retroactive benefits, backdated to when President Joe Biden signed the landmark PACT Act into law in August 2022. Under that law, the VA now treats 23 specific health conditions linked to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances as “presumptive,” removing the burden of proof for veterans who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.