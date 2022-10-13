WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday it will postpone the rollout of a troubled computer system it has been testing in Spokane for the past two years and will notify more than 40,000 veterans in the Inland Northwest, Oregon and Ohio that their treatment may have been delayed by problems with the system.

The new electronic health record system, developed by Oracle Cerner under a $10 billion contract to replace the VA's existing system, had been scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023 at hospitals in Western Washington, Michigan and Ohio, but those and all other deployments have been pushed back to at least June, the department said in a news release.



