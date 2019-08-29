WENATCHEE — A slightly smaller crowd showed up for the second public hearing on vacation rentals before the Chelan County Planning Commission on Wednesday.
The atmosphere was more subdued, but still passionate at the Confluence Technology Center, with about 85 people in the room. The planning commission got through the end of public testimony, which took about an hour, and moved to continue the commission’s discussion to its next hearing.
Planning Commission Chair Jordan McDevitt said he wanted more time to read the written comments people submitted and to consider the issue. The other committee members agreed.
On the second night of public hearing quite a few people talked about the impact vacation rentals were having on affordable housing and housing stock. People said that vacation rentals are over inflating the value of homes and reducing the number of available units on the market.
Vacation rental owners stood up to talk about how short-term renting was helping them pay their property taxes, stay retired and live in their homes. At least three people identified themselves as vacation rental owners who lived Auburn, Mukilteo and Marysville.
Traci Smith, of Leavenworth, said that the term "affordable housing" has almost become a negative phrase in the community. People associate it with individuals on welfare, unemployment or looking for a handout.
“I’m the face of affordable housing in this day and age,” Smith said. “I’m a single, hard-working professional. I have a good management-level job with a reliable income, great credit, references and a desire to put down roots and give back to the community I live in.”
Smith can’t afford to rent a house by herself, though, and it seems impossible for her to ever consider buying one at current prices, she said.
The possibility of doing short-term rentals has opened up some avenues for people that didn’t exist before, said Laurie Braunstein of Leavenworth. She couldn’t stay in her home if it wasn’t for vacation rentals.
“There is an apartment in my house,” Braunstein said. “Life circumstances, I do not rent that anymore. I stay in it and I rent my house. I do it about 70 nights a year.”