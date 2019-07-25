WENATCHEE — People spilled into the hallways of the Confluence Technology Center Wednesday night during a meeting that included discussions about vacation rental regulations.
It was the regularly scheduled meeting for the Chelan County Planning Commission, but the commission allowed public comment on vacation rentals. The room was packed with over 100 people attending, many of them wearing yellow shirts in support of vacation rentals and against regulations.
The testimony went on for an hour and a half and the planning commission continued the hearing to the next planning commission meeting in August with 28 people still listed as wanting to speak.
Members of the Short Term Rental Alliance stood outside the doors to the meeting before it started, handing out the yellow T-shirts and helping people sign up to speak. The organization consists of owners and operators of vacation rentals and was created in opposition to proposed regulations.
It was a tense meeting with people speaking over and even shouting one time at Planning Commission Chairman Jordan Devitt.
More than 20 people spoke during the meeting. Many people discussed the impacts vacation rentals had on neighborhoods and the lack of affordable housing they believed was due to vacation rentals. Property owners talked about the benefits to tourism from rentals and their ability to support themselves from the additional income.