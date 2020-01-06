PESHASTIN — An August decision prohibiting short-term vacation rentals in Peshastin was upheld last week following an appeal.
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp on Dec. 31 ruled that the use of homes as vacation rentals is not permitted within the Peshastin Urban Growth Area (UGA).
The appeal was brought by Peshastin homeowners Reava and Craig Davis, who in June asked the county’s Department of Community Development for an interpretation of county code regarding short-term vacation rentals.
The request for clarification came two years after the Davises were told by officials to stop short-term rentals on their property.
Community Development Director Dave Kuhl determined short-term rentals aren’t defined in county code and therefore aren’t allowed.
The Davises argued in their appeal that previous state case law holds that there is no legal difference between renting a home for more than 30 days and less than 30 days. Their attorney at a public hearing with Kottkamp argued that a single-family home is the same as a short-term rental.
Kottkamp in his decision wrote that single-family homes and short-term rentals are used differently and not the same, and that short-term rentals are not permitted in the Peshastin UGA.