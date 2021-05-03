OLYMPIA — Washington residents vaccinated against COVID-19 might get access to special sections at stadiums, ballparks, graduation ceremonies or churches.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee released new guidelines for venues that want to include vaccinated sections.
The guidelines would differ depending on what phase of reopening a county is in, but vaccinated sections could help such venues, both indoor and outdoor, reopen to many more people who are fully vaccinated.
Outdoor facilities can add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50% or 22,000 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people, however.
This means many more people could enjoy Mariners games or high school athletic events, granted there are enough vaccinated people in attendance. Previously, an outdoor stadium in a Phase 3 county could only accommodate a capacity of 25% per section or 9,000 spectators maximum, whichever was lower.
For indoor stadiums or venues, vaccinated sections can be added until the total capacity, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated spectators, is at 50% or 2,000 people, whichever is lower.
Vaccinated sections are for people who are 16 and older and considered fully vaccinated, or two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children and teenagers under 16 years old must present a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours to be seated in the vaccinated section.
For proof of vaccination, venues can ask to see a person's vaccination card, or a photo of it, or proof of vaccination from state immunization records.
Churches and places of worship can also have vaccinated-only sections, but guidelines differ from those of spectator events and venues.