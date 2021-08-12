People gather outside of the Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics Campus on the corner of Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue Thursday to protest a vaccine mandate for employees of Confluence Health. A new state mandate requires private health care employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their employment.
WENATCHEE — Just over 100 people opposed to the latest state mandate requiring that private health care employees get vaccinated gathered Thursday afternoon outside the Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics Campus at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue.
Many people at the protest held signs that read, "my body, my choice," or "no masks, no vaxs, no mandates."
"It's my business if I'm vaccinated or not. I don't need providers, patients, colleagues — I don't need anybody asking me if I'm vaccinated or not or single me out if I'm not vaccinated," said one Confluence Health employee who declined to give their name.
"You either get vaccinated or you lose your job," the employee said. "That's fine then. I guess I lose my job. I just purchased my home, and I guess that's what it's going to be. I lose my home, too. It's my choice. If I don't want to, then I don't have to. And that doesn't make me any different from anybody else."
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday that state workers and private healthcare workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 8.
On Tuesday, Confluence Health, the largest healthcare provider in the region, said it will require all its staff to get vaccinated in accordance with the governor's mandate. About 72% of its 4,400 employees are fully vaccinated.
A Confluence Health spokesperson was not available for comment Thursday afternoon.
At Central Washington Hospital, 26 people were hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus, with two people in the intensive care unit as of Aug. 12, according to Confluence Health's COVID-19 webpage.
Across the state, 95.4% of COVID hospitalizations from Feb. 1 to July 24 are among the unvaccinated, according to a state Department of Health report.
In Chelan County, 96.9% of COVID-cases from Feb. to June were among the unvaccinated. In Douglas County, the percentage is 98%, according to a DOH report.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District recommends that the public get vaccinated as soon as possible if they haven't already, said health district administrator Luke Davies at a Tuesday press conference.
