WENATCHEE — COVID-19 vaccines for children are beginning to trickle into North Central Washington, but securing a slot is a bit difficult.
The first vaccination clinics at Columbia Valley Community Health began this week, splitting 100 COVID-19 doses available between already booked appointments set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, said Katie Grove, CVCH communications manager.
CVCH advertised Monday morning another clinic on Nov. 20 with 70 slots, but by noon all of the slots were taken, she said.
“The interest level is very high,” Grove said. “Our phone has been ringing continuously with interested parents. We’re barely scratching the surface of the need. I would really compare this to when vaccines for adults were initially available. It’s that same demand. We’re not having any trouble filling these clinics because there are parents that have been waiting.”
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply in part because the vaccine is one-third of the amount used for adults and so comes in a different dose, Grove said. Staff to administer the shots also are stretched thin at the moment, she said.
Some staff are working on vaccinating people with their booster shots and others are working at the testing site.
“We’re adding another layer on top of an already pretty complex operation at each of these locations,” Grove said. “We’re hiring more vaccinators, and we’re training them as quickly as we can. But we want to be careful in case there was an adverse reaction to the vaccine. It’s crucial that our very best vaccinators are the ones both giving them the vaccine and observing them afterwards.”
Parents interested in getting their children vaccinated can go to the CVCH website — confluencehealth.org — and social media to get information on future clinics, Grove said.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District also has provided a guide to information concerning pediatric vaccinations.
According to the health district:
- Confluence Health pediatric clinics will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesdays starting Nov. 16 at 803 N. Emerson Ave. in Wenatchee. Call (509) 663-8711 or visit confluencehealth.org for information.
- Lake Chelan Health already has various pediatric pop-up clinics available, the result of a collaboration with the health district. Call (509) 682-3300 or visit
- for details.
- The Chelan-Douglas Health District will offer pediatric vaccines Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov. 15 at its booster site, 110 2nd St. N.E. in East Wenatchee. The clinic will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Cascade Medical in Leavenworth has received about 150 pediatric first doses and another 150 second doses, said Clint Strand, Cascade Medical spokesperson. The hospital is currently working through the logistics of how to distribute the doses and expects to announce the plan by the end of this week, he said.