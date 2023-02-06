Angie Collins slowly removes a piece of paper from a Gelli printing plate during a mixed media alchemy class with Liza Della Valentina Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Attendees made self-love pieces and artwork for their friends, family members, and loved ones. Angie made the artwork for her son for Valentine's Day.
Shannon Hafermann adds color to an art piece during a mixed media alchemy class with Liza Della Valentina Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Attendees made self love pieces and artwork for their friends, family, and loved ones. "The colors are relaxing," Hafermann said.
Kelly Boreson gathers supplies before beginning her art piece during a mixed media alchemy class Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. The students made self-love pieces and artwork for friends, family, and loved ones for Valentine's Day.
WENATCHEE — "When we're kids, we don't think too hard about creating," said Liza Valentina, a local artist instructing a class Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley College's Music & Art Center. "That's where we do our best work."
The three-hour class — part of the college's Continuing Education program for anybody looking to learn something new — was meant to help people come up with artful, handmade Valentine's Day gifts before the upcoming holiday.
But Valentina clarified that like any of the other classes she teaches at the college, she hoped people would learn that they can be creative.
"A lot of my students come in and they tell me they don't know how to do art," she said. "They're pretty afraid and unsure of themselves."
And so the goal for the day would be to encourage the students to approach their art from a place of play, letting the ideas for the Valentine's Day card unfold naturally instead of starting with an idea in mind.
"It’s a lot more intuitive," Valentina said. "It’s a lot more freeing, and it is a lot more playful."
Fabric, napkins, ribbons, acrylic ink, watercolor paper, wooden hearts, old advertisements, the pages of a dictionary, stencils, brushes, rubber stamps, combs, cutting boards, heat guns and more — all the tools and potential materials of the artist's trade were laid out on a table for the students to experiment with.
But before being turned loose, Valentina shared with the class some pointers and other technical expertise to know how to best approach the various materials available, some of it a bit unconventional, like the printed design of a napkin.
"I don’t know what I’m doing, that’s the beauty of it," Valentina said as she demonstrated to the class how she started her Valentine's Day piece, constructed from printed materials.
Valentina showed the class only a handful of methods to allow the student's some time to experiment for themselves and find out which mediums they might gravitate toward.
A large portion of the students, seven in total attended Saturday's class, either used stencils or the Gelli plates available in the classroom. A Gelli plate is a gelatinous clear rectangle where one would apply paint, use a roller to spread it and then press the paper to the plate.
Applying more than one color of paint could quickly start your way to a colorful background for your handmade Valentine's Day card, as several of the students did.
Kelly Boreson, Wenatchee resident, attended the class with a friend and said she was encouraged to take part in another class.
Another student, Rosemary Wulf, Orondo Middle School librarian, said she found the class through the college's class catalogue as she's taken other classes in the past.
"I like to learn, so I'm always doing that," she said. "It’s awesome. I have a lot of these materials at home, maybe it'll inspire me to use my stuff at home. I always start the year with these intentions. I'm going to take some time away from scrolling, doing stuff for work and actually try to be creative."
The Valentine's Day cards made by the students were meant for children, coworkers and some to even themselves. But only a few of the completed pieces in class actually included any hearts.
"Everybody really is creative," Valentina said. "It's just a matter of starting and letting the process unfold."
