Angie Collins slowly removes a piece of paper from a Gelli printing plate during a mixed media alchemy class with Liza Della Valentina Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Attendees made self-love pieces and artwork for their friends, family members, and loved ones. Angie made the artwork for her son for Valentine's Day.

WENATCHEE — "When we're kids, we don't think too hard about creating," said Liza Valentina, a local artist instructing a class Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley College's Music & Art Center. "That's where we do our best work."

The three-hour class — part of the college's Continuing Education program for anybody looking to learn something new — was meant to help people come up with artful, handmade Valentine's Day gifts before the upcoming holiday.

Rosemary Wulf adds a purple flower to an art piece for Valentine's Day during a mixed media alchemy class with Liza Della Valentina Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College.
Suzanne Reilly, left, gets some pointers from Liza Della Valentina during a mixed media alchemy class Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College.
Shannon Hafermann adds color to an art piece during a mixed media alchemy class with Liza Della Valentina Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Attendees made self love pieces and artwork for their friends, family, and loved ones. "The colors are relaxing," Hafermann said.
Liza Della Valentina shows her class one of her Valentine's Day art pieces about bravery during a mixed media alchemy class Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College.
Kelly Boreson gathers supplies before beginning her art piece during a mixed media alchemy class Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. The students made self-love pieces and artwork for friends, family, and loved ones for Valentine's Day.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

