EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council approved two new 15-minute parking spaces on Valley Mall Parkway Tuesday night.

The spots will be in front of Nexgen Nails & Beauty School and Caribbean Fast Food. The 15-minute limit will be in effect between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The spaces will free up parking for customers picking up online orders. Multiple downtown businesses expressed concerns about short-parking availability since such orders increased in popularity during the pandemic.

In response, the city identified potential locations for 15-minute parking spaces and distributed surveys to 19 businesses downtown. The city received eight responses, which showed a clear preference for loading zones in the locations the council approved.

Minh Pham, who co-owns Nexgen Nails & Beauty School with his wife, and Caribbean Fast Food owner Oswaldo Viafara said they support the location of the spots. 

“Our interest is to provide our customers with the advantage of using a space to collect their food with comfort and safety instead of going around or walking from the public parking lot,” Viafara said, adding that he thinks the spots will be beneficial for all downtown businesses.

