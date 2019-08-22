CHELAN — A 32-year-old Vancouver man is accused of repeatedly raping a young girl over two years.
The 12-year-old alleged victim told investigators that on at least 10 occasions Alejandro “Alex” Alcala raped her or forced her to perform sexual activities, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Aug. 6 in Chelan County Superior Court.
The incidents began when she was 10 years old and mostly took place in Chelan and La Center.
She told authorities that before one instance Alcala told her that everyone does it, but people don’t talk about it, the affidavit said. The girl also told detectives Alcala showed her pornographic videos.
Alcala denied the allegations during an interview with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
He was charged Aug. 6 with two counts of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation and other sex offenses.
Alcala made a preliminary appearance in court Thursday afternoon. Bail was set at $5,000. He’s due in court again Sept. 4.