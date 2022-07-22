Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Sevilla_Yakima.jpg

In this file photo, Bishop Carlos Sevilla sprinkles holy water on stone memorial pillars as he blesses the new additions to the Ahtanum St. Joseph Mission in Yakima.

YAKIMA — An investigation of a former Yakima Catholic Diocese bishop’s handling of clergy sex abuse cases and the treatment of two employees who reported them has produced a rare reprimand from the Vatican.

Under a 2019 Pope Francis directive meant to protect reporters of abuse, retired Yakima Bishop Carlos Sevilla was reprimanded for causing “scandal or a grave disturbance of order,” according to several sources. The decision was announced privately in May to one of the now-former employees.

62d3ffb48e0e2.jpg

Bishop Carlos Sevilla