A Subaru rolled over in a collision with another vehicle on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee on Tuesday. Further crash details were not available Tuesday afternoon.

EAST WENATCHEE — A black Subaru was flipped onto its roof Tuesday morning when it was struck by a white sedan on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.

The Subaru was eastbound on Sixth Street heading into the Wenatchee Valley Mall parking lot when the southbound sedan apparently ran a redlight and hit the Subaru, said Assistant Chief Cam Phillips with Douglas County Fire District 2.

The Subaru came to rest on its roof. Both vehicles sustained a “decent” amount of damage, Phillips said.

Neither driver was seriously injured, though the driver of the sedan was transported to Central Washington Hospital as a precaution, Phillips said. He believes the drivers were the only passengers in both vehicles.

The collision was reported at 10:14 a.m. Crews cleared the scene about a half hour later.

