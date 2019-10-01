EAST WENATCHEE — A black Subaru was flipped onto its roof Tuesday morning when it was struck by a white sedan on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.
The Subaru was eastbound on Sixth Street heading into the Wenatchee Valley Mall parking lot when the southbound sedan apparently ran a redlight and hit the Subaru, said Assistant Chief Cam Phillips with Douglas County Fire District 2.
The Subaru came to rest on its roof. Both vehicles sustained a “decent” amount of damage, Phillips said.
Neither driver was seriously injured, though the driver of the sedan was transported to Central Washington Hospital as a precaution, Phillips said. He believes the drivers were the only passengers in both vehicles.
The collision was reported at 10:14 a.m. Crews cleared the scene about a half hour later.