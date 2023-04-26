230426-newslocal-muralist 01.jpg
Dario Rodriguez paints Jesus in "The Hook" a youth center at Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Wenatchee on April 18. Children's Ministry director Adam Mitchell says he hopes to open the room as a place for teens ages 13-17 to gather. The room was previously used for storage.

WENATCHEE — Tattoo artist and immigrant, Dario Rodriguez, said he knows what it's like to struggle to find a space where he belongs.

That’s why the 27-year-old said he volunteered to spray paint a graffiti mural inside the Lighthouse Christian Ministries facility for a potential new teen center.

Dario Rodriguez poses in front of a partially finished mural he is painting in "The Hook," a future youth center at Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Wenatchee on April 18.
Dario Rodriguez uses spray paint while wearing a respirator for the fumes as he paints a mural at a Lighthouse Christian Ministries' future youth center on April 18.


