SPOKANE — A burglar stole several hundred dollars worth of goods from the Spokane Vet Center in Spokane Valley earlier this month. But the kicker for the veterans who use the facility was the dozens of dog tags swiped from a Vietnam War memorial on the center's campus.

"Some of the guys, this is all they have, and this hurts really deep," said Bill Allen, a Vietnam veteran who attends a weekly support group called Muddy Boots.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?