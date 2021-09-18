WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington All Veteran Stand Down returned Saturday to Wenatchee after its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hosted at the Washington National Guard Armory on Fifth Street, about a hundred veterans attended the stand down, many collected cold weather gear and a free lunch from Jimmy John’s, while others connected with representatives from the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Spokane or local services.
Organizers with the Wenatchee Veterans Hall and Disabled American Veterans learned about three weeks ago they’d be able to host the stand down after the two-year hiatus. Attendance from vendors and veterans was down with short notice.
“I think it's going to be drastically smaller in numbers,” said Ron Bruno with DAV. “It's very much drastically smaller in inventory numbers. We don't have near the material we had and from what I understand with the people from the Veterans Administration, all the stand downs from the area are the same way.”
Attendance was roughly half what it was in 2019. Bennett Traylor with the VA Medical Center has attended stand downs in Spokane, Newport and now Wenatchee: all have had lower attendance than previous years.
While turnout was low, the stand down is critical for some.
“It’s a lot,” said Jeff Lang. “I’m homeless so…”
Lang served in the Air Force from 1981 to 1987 and was stationed at the former Kelly Air Force Base in Texas. It’s now part of Joint Base San Antonio. He lives along the Columbia River with his wife. He picked up boots, a sleeping bag, long johns, and blankets.
“We’ve got a couple sleeping bags, but you go through them,” Lang said. “My wife likes the clean stuff.”
A new pair of boots tends to be the most popular item, Bruno said.
“Just because a large majority of the people that are in attendance here — and our target area of veterans — are the at-risk, you know, the homeless, the handicapped, and probably the lower income area,” Bruno said. “And when you take a look at the price of boots anymore, that's a big chunk out of your pocket.”
For Bruno and Bob Ashford with the Veterans Hall, this is their last year running the stand down, a role they’ve had since 2017. They’re handing the reins to a pair of younger veterans, Jose Solis and Trent Mortensen.
Solis is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Mortensen served in Afghanistan. Both are active in the local veteran community.
“I said, well I have time on my hands and it’s something I enjoy doing, you know, helping veterans,” Solis said.
Solis and Mortensen helped operate the stand down Saturday in preparation for 2022.
“I think it’s been a good learning process, trying to figure out what we need and what suits people, how to do things different,” Mortensen said.
They expect to have more inventory with 12 months to prepare, assuming there aren’t any pandemic-related obstacles.
“Next year when we run it, we definitely want to make it more of our vision and maybe try to get younger groups out here,” Mortensen said. “I think that would be a good thing.”
All leftover supplies from Saturday were passed along to Moses Lake, which hosts its stand down Sept. 25 at the Grant County Fairgrounds.