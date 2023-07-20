Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store is closed with its former owner Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr. booked in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. The store owes the state tax money dating back to January 2022.
This letter from the state Department of Revenue on the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store door states the store is closed until it pays about $150,000 in taxes dating back to January 2022. Its former owner is booked in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on unrelated issues.
WENATCHEE — The Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store door is littered with a modge podge of signs: One mentions a habitual problem with shoplifters; another pink sign explains the darkened storefront: "Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store CLOSED" with a frowning face; and one typed letter has a Washington State Department of Revenue letterhead.
The Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store, at 1219 N. Wenatchee Ave., has shuttered its business as the former owner, Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr. sits behind Chelan County Regional Justice Center doors for fourth-degree assault, while owing almost $150,000 in tax money to the state.
Lawson lost his rights to operate the thrift store until he pays back the money owed from January 2022 through January 2023, according to the Washington State Department of Revenue. The letter from the department is dated July 13.
Separately, Lawson was booked in Chelan County Regional Justice Center June 27 and will get out around Aug. 16, according to the jail's website. His background is spotted with sexual assault and harassment allegations against both customers and employees of the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store and the YWCA Thrift Store, including a lawsuit brought forward by the state Attorney General’s office in February 2022.
Lawson is the CEO and founder of the nonprofit, Operation Veterans Assistance and Humanitarian Aid (OVAHA), that operated two thrift stores in Wenatchee and Kennewick. Lawson’s wife, Karen Monroe, is the OVAHA president. OVAHA is still listed under the IRS tax exemption organizations for the Wenatchee area after gaining nonprofit status in 2013.
Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store in Wenatchee and Veterans Thrift Store in Kennewick are listed as closed on Google. According to Pasco news organization, KEPR-TV, the Kennewick location closed in November 2022 after opening its doors in early 2021.
