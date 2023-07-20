warehouse

Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store is closed with its former owner Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr. booked in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. The store owes the state tax money dating back to January 2022. 

WENATCHEE — The Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store door is littered with a modge podge of signs: One mentions a habitual problem with shoplifters; another pink sign explains the darkened storefront: "Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store CLOSED" with a frowning face; and one typed letter has a Washington State Department of Revenue letterhead. 

This letter from the state Department of Revenue on the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store door states the store is closed until it pays about $150,000 in taxes dating back to January 2022. Its former owner is booked in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on unrelated issues. 

The Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store, at 1219 N. Wenatchee Ave., has shuttered its business as the former owner, Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr. sits behind Chelan County Regional Justice Center doors for fourth-degree assault, while owing almost $150,000 in tax money to the state. 



