SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Seattle on Wednesday to speak about the administration's low-emission school bus initiative, her office announced on Friday. She will also attend a private fundraiser, an opportunity to raise money during a pivotal moment in the midterm election season.

Harris plans to attend a public event where she'll share remarks on the clean school bus program, a $5 billion national plan to replace school buses with zero-emission or low-emission alternatives. The initiative is spearheaded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



