EAST WENATCHEE — Jackie Webb and her husband Ray, both in their 80s, had a plan in place to support themselves through the remainder of their lives.
They sold their home in April 2019 and then used Greg Lone of Paramount Financial Advisors to invest the $200,000 profit.
“When you get into your 80s, you don’t really want to have to depend on family, unless you really have to,” Jackie Webb said.
The Webbs live at Bonaventure of East Wenatchee, a senior living community, but will likely need to lean on family in a few years after Lone allegedly swindled away their money in what financial investigators described as a Ponzi scheme.
The Webbs apparently aren’t alone. Authorities say there are as many as six more victims with similar stories.
The state Department of Financial Institutions, which initiated the investigation into Lone, estimated Lone defrauded at least seven people of around $500,000, according to an August report explaining why the department fined Lone $80,000.
He was charged Nov. 30 in Douglas County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree theft — one count for each set of victims. He pleaded not guilty Dec. 14. He was released from custody after posting $5,000 bail. He declined to comment when contacted after the charges were filed.
The Webbs came to know Lone, the founder of Paramount in East Wenatchee, after he bought investment accounts from the Webbs’ recently retired broker.
Jackie Webb said Lone invested their money in two places: $100,000 with Paramount and $100,000 with Nationwide Mutual Insurance. Looking back at the transaction, Jackie Webb mentioned that Lone didn’t provide them with documentation from Nationwide, only a note on Paramount letterhead stating they’d deposited the funds into Nationwide and Paramount.
“Fortunately, my husband had put on the actual check ‘Investment,’” Jackie Webb said.
That alerted state authorities. She said Lone deposited the check at Cashmere Valley Bank and then in August 2019 they were contacted by investigators with the Department of Financial Institutions who were looking into Lone.
State investigators allege Lone used clients’ money to pay investment returns he’d promised to other clients or to pay for personal or business expenses, according to the Department of Financial Institutions’ report.
The former clients he’s accused of defrauding range in age from 78 to 96.
The Webbs have since recovered $100,000 from Nationwide, but not the matching investment with Lone’s company,Paramount. They’re not certain how long they’ll be able to make their money last.
“We are getting by right now, but we do live on Social Security,” Jackie Webb said. “So we did need our money. I mean, you never know how long you’re going to live, and we are living in a very nice apartment at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee, but we’re not going to be able to stay here for too many years.”
She later learned that Lone has been disciplined by the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Lone and Paramount Financial were licensed insurance producers during the alleged incidents. The commission fined Lone three times from 2018-2019 for misrepresentation and his license, as well as Paramount’s, were canceled in 2019.
“Sometimes you might think you know someone, but I would really check on their background,” Jackie Webb said.
Lone is due back in Superior Court Jan. 25 for a trial setting hearing. The crime of first-degree theft is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, however Douglas County prosecutors have added aggravators to each of the five charges; this would allow a judge to sentence him beyond 10 years, if convicted.