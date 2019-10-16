OMAK — Authorities identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Omak as 31-year-old Keith Richart.
In a news release, Omak Police said Richart and Adrian Legarda, 25, were involved in a physical fight with Tayler Davis, 19, about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of a home on West Third Avenue when Davis produced a knife and stabbed Richart and Legarda.
Richart died of his wounds at the scene and Legarda is in stable condition at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak. All three men are Omak residents.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He’s being held at Okanogan County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and is led by Detective Brien Bowling.