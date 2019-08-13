WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a bystander detaining a man at gunpoint after he assaulted a gas station clerk last week.
The video was released in response to a public records request and shows three different views of the incident, which occurred at the 76 gas station in the 200 block of Ferry Street on Aug. 8.
In the video, a man identified by police as Jaime Garcia-Aparicio, 38, of Wenatchee is seen attempting to buy alcohol.
But he didn't have any money and tried to pay for the alcohol with his ID, police said.
After speaking with the clerk for four minutes, he attempts to take the alcohol before attacking the clerk, according to the video.
When the pair exit the gas station, they meet a bystander, Jesse Altizer, who stops the attack.
A bystander held a man at gunpoint after the man allegedly assaulted a gas station clerk with a beer bottle on Thursday.
Garcia-Aparicio moves toward the passenger side of Altizer's truck, where Altizer's children are sitting, and Altizer pulls out his handgun, according to the video.
Altizer forces the assailant to the ground and holds him at gunpoint for three minutes until police arrive.
Garcia-Aparicio was booked on suspicion of robbery and then charged Tuesday with both first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, according to court records.
The clerk — who has not been named — was not seriously injured in the incident, police said.