MANSON — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released surveillance video of an East Wenatchee police officer taking a wallet from a woman’s purse July 26 at Mill Bay Casino.
The video shows Officer Josh Virnig approach a woman from behind near a row of gaming tables, take a wallet out of her purse and attempt to open it. Another woman noticed Virnig immediately, took the wallet back and pushed Virnig away. She then alerted casino security.
The video was obtained by The Wenatchee World via public records request.
The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. Deputies located Virnig later that morning at Don Morse Park in Chelan and cited him for third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor.
He told deputies that it wasn’t his intent to steal the wallet and that he was playing around, according to a probable cause affidavit filed July 26 in Chelan County District Court. He was not taken to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center due to booking restrictions in effect that night.
He was scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Aug. 26, but the matter was reset to Sept. 19.
The East Wenatchee Police Department placed him on administrative leave July 26, but would not say why he was placed on leave.
Assistant Chief Ray Coble said the department will conduct an internal investigation of its own separate from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office investigation.