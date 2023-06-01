WORLD-NEWS-KOSOVO-SERBS-GET

NATO soldiers and International military police secure the area near Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 30, a day following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors. The situation in northern Kosovo remained tense on May 30, as ethnic Serbs continued to gather in front of a town hall in Zvecan after violent clashes with NATO-led peacekeepers left 30 soldiers injured. 

KOSOVO — The worst violence in a decade in Kosovo exposed the political intransigence of a region still in limbo 15 years after the nation declared independence from Serbia, and a tinderbox that takes little to ignite.

Dozens of NATO peacekeepers and Serb protesters were injured over the past five days in unrest sparked by Kosovo’s resolve to put newly appointed mayors into their offices in the north of the country of 1.8 million. Local Serbs boycotted that vote, acting on guidance from the government in Belgrade.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?