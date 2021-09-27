Taxpayers can learn more about the state’s current tax structure and provide feedback at a series of virtual town hall meetings hosted by the state’s Tax Structure Work Group.
Residents of Legislative Districts 8, 12, 13, 14 and 15 can register for one of two sessions this Wednesday: 2:30-4 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Registration is available at taxworkgroup.org/tax-town-halls.
The Tax Structure Work Group was established by the state legislature in 2017 to identify ways to make state tax code more fair, adequate, stable and transparent. In May, the group released six tax scenarios, including two that would add personal income tax while lowering property and sales taxes.
The agenda for the town halls includes an explanation of the Tax Structure Work Group’s goals and purpose, background information on current state tax structure, and interactive breakout sessions to explore the tax scenarios and share your feedback.
“These will be interactive listening and sharing sessions, so we invite you to come prepared to share your thoughts with your neighbors, local businesses, elected officials, and extended community,” the Tax Structure Work Group website reads. “All taxpayers are welcome — you don't need to be an accountant or tax expert to participate!”
A recording of the meeting will be available on the Tax Structure Work Group’s website at a later date. Individuals with questions or accessibility concerns can contact info@taxworkg
