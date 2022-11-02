OLYMPIA — Washington state parks will be free to visit on 12 days in 2023, including seven weekend days, the state announced Wednesday.
On other days a Discover Pass is required for parking. The passes cost $30 to $35 for an annual pass or $20 to $11.50 for a one-day pass, depending on where they are purchased.
The Legislature allows Washington State Parks to designate up to 12 days each year as free Discover Pass days.
In addition to free park access, those days also allow free access to Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife land.
The 2023 free days are:
Sunday, Jan. 1 — New Year's Day and First Day Hikes
Monday, Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Thursday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.'s birthday
Sunday, March 19 — Washington State Parks' birthday
Saturday, April 22 — Earth Day
Saturday, June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day
Sunday, June 11 — Free Fishing Weekend
Monday, June 19 — Juneteenth
Saturday, Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
Saturday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 24 — Autumn Day
The free days offered in 2023 match those from 2022 when state officials decided to replace a springtime day, National Trails Day and the National Park Service's birthday with days that mark Billy Frank Jr.'s birthday, Juneteenth and World Mental Health Day.
Billy Frank Jr., who died in 2014, was chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission and dedicated his life to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Tribe.
His activism helped shape Washington state's environmental laws and expand treaty rights for Native Americans nationwide.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery and was made a Washington state holiday since 2021.
World Mental Health Day acknowledges the power of nature to restore mental health.
The free days are only for day use and do not include overnight stays and rented facilities. Sno-Park permits are still required at Sno-Parks during the winter.
Discover Passes can be purchased at discoverpass.wa.gov or at automated pay stations at some state parks.
