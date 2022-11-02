OLYMPIA — Washington state parks will be free to visit on 12 days in 2023, including seven weekend days, the state announced Wednesday.

On other days a Discover Pass is required for parking. The passes cost $30 to $35 for an annual pass or $20 to $11.50 for a one-day pass, depending on where they are purchased.



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

