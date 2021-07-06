NCW — Life in North Central Washington's most remote areas is especially difficult for those needing a medical specialist like a cardiologist.
Providers at Confluence Health are changing the game with a new digital questionnaire that can help people in rural communities get the medical attention they need.
Patients with heart failure or coronary artery disease in places like Omak and Tonasket could lose a day's work driving to their nearest cardiologist, said Dr. Gautam Nayak, a cardiologist at Confluence Health.
It's a 200-mile round trip to Wenatchee for Nayak's patients in Okanogan.
Finding transportation if they do not have a car, or paying for a full tank of gas if they do, along with missing a whole day of work also can be barriers for patients.
"If we're going to improve outcomes for patients in rural areas, we have to think in terms of innovation," Nayak said.
To address the concern, Nayak and Katie Bates, an advanced nurse practitioner at Confluence Health, decided to use already existing technology to connect doctor and patient for consultations without the extra travel time.
Nayak and Bates started developing online questionnaires in late 2018 for patients with heart failure or coronary artery disease that are sent to patients via MyChart, Confluence Health's electronic system.
"Their visit is right there at the computer," Nayak said.
The process starts with an email informing the patient that their doctor would like some information. The patients take their own blood pressure and heart rate just like at a regular visit.
Nayak said he has been happy to see more people with their own home blood pressure cuffs, but if a patient didn't have the equipment, Confluence Health has been able to provide some through grants or their insurance might cover it.
Next, the patients answer a series of questions based on their specific disease and note any concerns they have, Nayak said.
A nurse reviews the email responses and then sends the response to Nayak along with relevant information like past history and medications for an evaluation.
About 85% of the time, Nayak said he saves the patient a long trip by doing this and is able to get through 10 questionnaires in about 45 minutes, the time it might take to see one or two patients in the office.
The questionnaire responses also can help identify patients who might need more frequent in-person interactions or appointments.
"(The questionnaire) is great for us because we always hate seeing them miss an appointment because of logistical, transportation or financial reasons," Bates said.
By no means does the questionnaire replace the in-person visit, Nayak said. For one, the patient needs to have access to technology like a computer otherwise none of this works, Nayak said.
"We really want to be able to meet the patients where they are," Nayak said. "It's a tool in our toolkit just like the stethoscope. We don't want to necessarily rely on fancy tests when I can pull a stethoscope and just listen to somebody's heart. We don't want it to replace clinic visits, but it can supplement the clinic visits."
Nayak and Bates said they see expanding the scope of the questionnaires to other disease states and into Spanish in the future.
Their work attracted the attention of the American College of Cardiology which invited them to publish an article about their work in their magazine. Find a link to the article here: wwrld.us/article.