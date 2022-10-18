CICA summit in Astana

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, seen here attending a conference last week in Kazakhstan, has weathered a rough showing for his country's campaign to defeat Ukraine.

 Pool photo via Reuters

LONDON — Vladimir Putin's grip on power in Russia remains firm despite military setbacks in Ukraine, a botched mobilization, and political infighting, eight well-informed sources said, but some said that could change fast if total defeat beckoned.

Most of them said the Russian president was in one of the tightest spots in his more than two decades in power over Ukraine, where his invading forces have been pushed back in places by a Western-armed Kyiv.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?