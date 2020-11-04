WENATCHEE — A $500 stipend is available for volunteers that are selected to review applications for the Nonprofit Equity Relief Fund.

The $2 million fund means to alleviate the pressure nonprofits have experienced due to COVID-19 across the state.

Applications to volunteer are due Nov. 5. The review process is expected to take between 12-15 hours starting on Nov. 9 according to Philanthropy Northwest, the nonprofit managing the fund.

A link to the volunteer application is at: https://wwrld.us/2JBcAGy.

