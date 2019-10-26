WENATCHEE — Shag carpets, pink walls and decades-old plumbing — There’s a long list of items assisted-living facility Colonial Vista is renovating in its skilled-nursing building.
“Our building was built in the late ‘50s and we’re going through a lot of renovations right now,” said Cody Jones, an administrator in training. “The outside of the building and the appearance isn’t as important as the inside right now, since it's so outdated.”
That changed Saturday when the staff of the Hilton Garden Inn gave the building’s exterior a little TLC as part of Make a Difference Day 2019. The 13-person crew of volunteers washed every exterior window on the one-story building.
It was one of dozens of volunteering events in the valley on Saturday. Trails were cleaned up, stockings were made for foster children and pet food was collected for the Humane Society.
The Hilton Garden Inn, one of the newest hotels in Wenatchee, opened in April. Now that they’ve gotten settled, the staff has been looking for ways to get involved, said interim General Manager Kyle Byrd.
“We’re a new hotel so we’ve been slow to get out in the community, but we’ve kind of ramped out now,” he said. “We’ve been open seven months so we’re ready to get involved. When we saw Make a Difference Day was coming up we thought this would be a perfect opportunity.”
The staff is already planning some more regular events, Byrd said.
“Make a Difference Day will definitely be an annual thing, but our management company, Northwest X Southern, encourages our hotels to get out on a monthly basis,” he said. “So we have a committee that plans things monthly, from volunteering to donation collection. You’ll be seeing us out in the community a lot.”
On Saturday the team arrived around 11:30 a.m. and set out to work in pairs. With one person manning a squeegee and the other wielding towels, they divided and conquered.
It's a great help for the building’s two-person maintenance team, Jones said. The task may seem small, but it also matters to the seniors who call Colonial Vista home.
“It makes a huge difference for the residents,” Jones said. “When you get a fresh, clean window and those specs are gone, it opens your eyes to what’s out there.”