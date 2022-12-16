SEATTLE — Washington state has agreed to better coordinate care for people who are leaving involuntary commitment at Western and Eastern state hospitals, according to a settlement reached this month with Disability Rights Washington.

The state's Department of Social and Health Services and Health Care Authority have said they will improve the processes for discharging people by beginning planning earlier, by allowing behavioral health care providers and peers to connect with patients before the patients are released, and by presuming people can live independently with appropriate support services, instead of needing to find a group facility to live.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?