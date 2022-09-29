OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the Washington Air National Guard to deploy a team to help first responders in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Thousands in Florida were trapped after the hurricane caused extensive damage and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million homes initially, The Associated Press reported. The death toll remains unknown, but President Joe Biden said the hurricane could be the deadliest in Florida's history.



