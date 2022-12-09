SEATTLE — Friday marked 10 years since Washington's first same-sex marriages took place.

In November 2012, Washington voters approved Referendum 74, legalizing same-sex marriage, three years before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling required all states to recognize same-sex marriages. The House on Thursday approved legislation that would protect the rights of same-sex unions, with President Joe Biden saying he will sign the bill.



