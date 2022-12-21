SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday his office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing their pharmacy chains failed to act as the "final barrier" against the overprescription of opioids.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is a continuation of efforts by Ferguson and other attorneys general across the country to hold businesses responsible for their roles in allowing prescription opioids to proliferate.



