OLYMPIA — A federal judge Tuesday denied an attempt to halt Washington's new ban on the sale of AR-15s and other semi-automatic rifles.

The same late April day that Gov. Jay Inslee signed a ban on the sale of dozens of firearms, including AK-47s, AR-15s and M16s, the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation and other opponents filed a lawsuit challenging it.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?