Gov. Jay Inslee speaks in November 2022. He has been sent a bill that could be the strongest law regulating toxic chemicals in beauty and personal care products in the country. 

SEATTLE — A bill that could be the strongest law regulating toxic chemicals in beauty and personal care products in the country is on Gov. Jay Inslee's desk.

House Bill 1047, sponsored by Rep. Sharlett Mena, a freshman Democrat representing Tacoma's 29th legislative district, would end the manufacture, sale and distribution of cosmetic products containing nine chemicals or classes of chemicals — such as mercury, formaldehyde and "forever chemicals" known as PFAS — beginning in 2025.



