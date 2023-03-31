SEATTLE — Washington psychonauts will have to wait at least another year before therapy using psychedelic mushrooms is broadly legalized in the Evergreen state, but legislators could still approve a small pilot program to give veterans and first responders early access to the treatment.

During the 2022 legislative session, Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, originally sponsored a bill modeled after Oregon's Measure 109, which created a framework for mental health practitioners or "guides" to lead people on psychedelic trips after ingesting psilocybin. Oregon became the first state to allow adult use of psilocybin on Jan. 1.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.