SEATTLE — More than $60 million in federal grants could soon be on the way to help Washington's rivers, endangered salmon and native eelgrass.

The Climate-Ready Coasts initiative grants recommended by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday are intended to help restore habitat for young salmon, heal floodplains from past mining and other human activities, and create salmon recovery internships at a community college, among other things.



