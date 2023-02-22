OLYMPIA — This year, state lawmakers could make it less likely you'll get stopped by police for a problem with your car, in the wake of police killings that began with a traffic stop.

House Bill 1513 would largely prevent police from stopping drivers for issues such as a broken taillight or expired tabs, and advocates say it would allow officers to focus on safety issues on the road and could reduce racial disparities in traffic stops.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.