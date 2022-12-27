TACOMA —A fire broke out at a Puget Sound Energy substation in Graham, Washington, late Sunday, the fourth such power facility vandalized on Christmas Day in south Pierce County.

Another PSE substation was hit by vandalism earlier Sunday, as were two Tacoma Public Utilities facilities, leaving more than 14,000 customers without power, including in Graham and Elk Plain, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Equipment was damaged in each incident.



___ (c)2022 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

