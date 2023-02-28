SEATTLE — In a three-hour online auction, Washington on Tuesday quietly began a new regulatory era, putting a price on some of the greenhouse gases released from the burning of fossil fuels in this state.

This was the first of what will be quarterly auctions, and it put up for bid allowances to cover 6.2 million metric tons of carbon emissions. of carbon emissions.In the years ahead, these allowances will be required to account for the greenhouse-gas pollution of the state's major emitters, including fuel combusted in most cars and trucks.



