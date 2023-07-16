Washington Gas Prices graph

SEATTLE — Washington drivers for weeks have paid the highest gas prices in the nation. And now some state legislators and Gov. Jay Inslee are forming plans to force oil companies to disclose how much money they're making.

The moves are playing out on a growing political battleground over Washington's ambitious policies to curb greenhouse gas emissions, which includes a program launched this year that puts a price on each metric ton of emitted gases that cause climate change.

Washington Gas Prices tracking


What's NABUR?