SEATTLE — The Washington State Republican Party this summer hired a far-right, white nationalist podcaster as a field organizer but said he was fired after the party became aware of his social media posts.

Federal Election Commission filings show the podcaster, Greyson Arnold, was paid $821.87 on July 15, with the expense listed as "payroll." The payment was first reported by The Daily Beast.



