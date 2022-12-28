SEATTLE — Washington greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 reached their highest levels in over a decade, according to the state's latest analysis released Wednesday.

Emissions in 2019 penciled out to 102.1 million metric tons — about a 7% increase from 2018 and the most since 2007. They were also more than 9% higher than emission targets set by the state Legislature for 2020.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

