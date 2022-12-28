SEATTLE — Washington greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 reached their highest levels in over a decade, according to the state's latest analysis released Wednesday.
Emissions in 2019 penciled out to 102.1 million metric tons — about a 7% increase from 2018 and the most since 2007. They were also more than 9% higher than emission targets set by the state Legislature for 2020.
The significant increase largely stems from a higher reliance on fossil fuels — mainly coal and natural gas — for electricity because of poor hydropower production, according to the state Department of Ecology.
The electricity sector's emissions rose from 16.5 million metric tons in 2018 to 21.9 million metric tons in 2019.
But state officials say early data shows reductions in electricity demand during the pandemic and improved hydropower production may have helped lower those levels in 2020. And two landmark state climate policies, a carbon-pricing market and a clean fuel standard, are set to go into effect in the new year.
The combination of record-breaking heat and extreme cold weather in 2019 spiked energy demand for heating and cooling homes and businesses. At the same time, there was low snowpack, and thus less water behind the dams to spin turbines for electricity.
Washington state greenhouse gas emissions have been slowly climbing since 2012. Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion and other sources are causing long-term climate change that scientists say will trigger more intense droughts, storms, flooding and impact water resources.
Extreme weather events driven by climate change will become more common, and studies show it disproportionately affects communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. A 2021 heat mapping study found "more urbanized areas" with limited green space and large amounts of impervious surfaces like concrete sidewalks and paved parking lots and roads were up to 20 degrees hotter than less urbanized areas in King County.
State officials say 2019 is an "inflection point" in the state's greenhouse gas emissions. Early data shows 2020 emissions in the electricity sector fell 35%. That's about 16% under the 1990 levels for the sector.
The transportation sector was responsible for the greatest portion of the state's greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, tallying up more than 40 million metric tons.
"In the absence of bold action we see a painful status quo that is extremely disheartening when you look at the reality of the impact of climate change on our state," said outgoing Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, a sponsor of the state's climate commitment act. "I feel the package we are implementing could not be more timely and imperative."
The new data comes just days before the two policies aimed at reducing emissions in the state take effect. Both the carbon-pricing program within the state Climate Commitment Act and the clean fuel standard begin Jan. 1.
Under the carbon-pricing program, each share of greenhouse gas emissions bought and sold in Washington's carbon market will soon cost between $22 and $81, the state announced this month. Each share represents 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions. The allowances are bought and sold in auctions, but over time the number of available allowances will be incrementally decreased in aim to wean polluters off fossil fuels and incentivize investments in clean energy.
The clean fuel standard will require fuel suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of their products 20% by 2034. The legislation is expected to cut statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 4.3 million metric tons a year by 2038.
This report includes material from The Seattle Times archives.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone