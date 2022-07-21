Purchase Access

SEATTLE — Washington's hospitals are facing massive financial losses after the first quarter of 2022, placing the state's health care system in the most precarious situation many hospital leaders say they've seen in their lives.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Washington State Hospital Association, hospitals across the state suffered a net loss of about $929 million in the first three months of 2022. While operating revenue increased by 5%, operating expenses increased by 11%, which — combined with nonoperating investment losses — resulted in a total loss of about 13%.



