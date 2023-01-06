SEATTLE — Washington's hospital system found itself facing financial losses approaching $2 billion by the end of 2022, but health care staffers and executives are hoping next week will bring opportunities for aid.

When state lawmakers begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday, they'll find themselves in the middle of a growing debate between health care unions and hospitals, who, despite agreeing the region's medical staffing crisis is worsening, offer different perspectives about how to move forward.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?