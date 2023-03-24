SEATTLE — Washington hospitals lost more than $2 billion last year, but this week reached an early agreement with state lawmakers that would get them more federal dollars and help health care systems out of their growing financial hole.

In the final quarter of last year, hospitals lost another $500 million — continuing a trend of massive financial losses that has worried health care leaders for months. This week, Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, said in a news conference that the results are "clear and incredibly concerning." A recent legislative agreement, however, could help close some short-term gaps in Medicaid reimbursements through a proposed directed payment program, known as a safety net assessment program in Washington.



