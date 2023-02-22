OLYMPIA — What one expert called the first bill of its kind on domestic violence cleared a major hurdle last week, passing out of committee in the Washington state House of Representatives.

State Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, used her personal experience to create House Bill 1715, aiming to enhance existing services and protections for domestic violence victims. Diane Rosenfeld, founding director of the Gender Violence Program at Harvard Law School, called it "the most thorough, original and comprehensive piece of legislation" she has ever seen.



