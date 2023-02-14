OLYMPIA — Several legislative bills are designed to beef up the Washington College Grant by extending the timeline or expanding money to provide further support for college students.

In the 2021-22 academic year, the state grant gave more than 94,000 students a total of $400 million, making Washington's grant program one of the most generous state financial aid programs in the nation. Grants do not have to be repaid.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.