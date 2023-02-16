SEATTLE — It was a year ago this month when Haven Hepner, 10, was flown by medevac from her home in East Wenatchee to Seattle Children's hospital.

After a case of COVID-19, she had a headache and was very lethargic. When the doctor measured her blood sugar, it was nearly off the charts. She had diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition caused by a shortage of insulin in the body, her father Matthew Hepner said.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?