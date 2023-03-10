OLYMPIA — If bills had tombstones, March 8, 2023, would be the date after the dash for scores of proposals in the Washington Legislature.

Wednesday marked a key deadline in Olympia, where most bills that don't get a vote in either the House or the Senate are considered "dead" and can't move on this year.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.